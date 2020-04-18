REGINA -- A Regina homeowner was shocked to hear the sound of gunfire outside his home in Walsh Acres on Thursday evening.

The front door of Frank Fiacco’s house was shot around 9 p.m. on Thursday evening. The driver’s window of his truck parked out front was also shattered.

Fiacco has lived in the area for 15 years and has not had any issues in the past.

Police were called to the scene and said it was likely a pellet or BB gun. While the damaged property can be replaced, Fiacco is more concerned about the safety of his family and neighbours.

“I mean if it would have happened about 20 minutes earlier, someone could have been struck with one as we had just taken our recycling out,” said Fiacco.

"That’s the part that frustrates me, is that the person or people that did this don’t understand it could have been way more serious than a material item that I can go and replace right now.”

Fiacco doesn’t know if his insurance will cover the damages, but said making the house and truck secure are his priorities.