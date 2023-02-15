'Household bladed item' used in stabbing, Regina man charged: police

A man has been charged following a stabbing in a northeast Regina home on Tuesday.

Officers with the Regina Police Service were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Toronto Street after an incident with a weapon was reported.

RPS arrived and met with the victim of the attack, where officers learned the man was stabbed by a “household bladed item,” a news release explained.

An investigation led to police to find the suspect who was found to have breached his conditions to keep the peace. The suspect was arrested and charged.

A 69-year-old man from Regina is charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Feb. 15, at 9:30 a.m.