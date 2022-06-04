'How do you cover all the costs?' Municipalities looking for relief in wake of inflation, rising costs

As the price of fuel and groceries continue to hit record levels across Canada, municipalities are bearing the brunt and seeing firsthand the impact on Canadians.

Scott Pearce is the second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Mayor of the township of Gore in Quebec. He said diesel fuel costs hit $2.50 per litre.

“It raises the cost so much,” he said. “As a municipality, you have to provide services. You don’t want to raise taxes because people are already struggling. But how do you cover all the costs? It’s a conundrum.”

Saturday was the final day for presentations and political keynote sessions from federal politicians at the FCM conference in Regina. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was the final political leader to speak to delegates.

He says large corporations are benefiting from the rising costs while the consumer is left struggling.

“One of the interesting trends we’re seeing now is: inflation is going up, GDP [gross domestic product] is going up as well,” said Singh.

“But that doesn’t mean that people are doing better. What we need is a policy that clearly addresses the needs of people.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said municipalities are the source of a better Canada.

“From the biggest cities to our smallest communities, the work you do in proximity to citizens is the only way to build a better Canada.”

Regina-Qu’appelle MP Andrew Scheer believed the solution lies in the limit of spending and creation of money at the Bank of Canada.

“We have more dollars chasing fewer goods. That’s why prices are going up,” he said. “The way to stop that is to stop the money creation at the Bank of Canada, limit the deficit spending and get our finances back under control.”