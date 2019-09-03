The Regina Police Service will hold a Community Perceptions survey in the coming weeks, meant to get feedback on how the public feels about the police force and crime in the city.

The seven general topics RPS is asking about include police effectiveness and responsiveness, fear of crime and trust and confidence in the police service.

Police are reassuring residents the survey is legitimate and is being conducted by Prairie Research Associates to gather public input.

Participants will be randomly selected by postal code and most will be contacted by phone.

Anyone working for the Regina Police Service or living with someone who works for RPS will be excluded.

The survey, now being held for the fifth time, was developed by two professors from the University of Regina and will be conducted from Sept. 5 to Sept. 30.