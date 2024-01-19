How much natural gas did Sask. use during the recent cold spell?
With extremely cold temperatures hanging around Saskatchewan the past week, it’s no surprise daily natural gas records were broken. Here’s how much demand SaskEnergy says there was.
The peak demand was on Jan. 12, with a consumption rate of 1.70 petajoules per day (PJ/d), SaskEnergy said.
According to the province’s gas utility, that surpassed the previous record of 1.65 PJ/d reported on Jan. 6, 2022.
Jan. 13 and 14 also exceeded previous daily records with 1.68 PJ/d and 1.66 PJ/d used, SaskEnergy said.
“SaskEnergy measures daily natural gas consumption for the 24-hour period from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. A PJ is a unit of measurement equivalent to one million gigajoules (GJ) of natural gas. An average Saskatchewan home consumes about 100 GJ of natural gas each year,” the Crown said in a release.
Winter safety tips
Blocked vents can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide or equipment malfunction. SaskEnergy says residents should periodically check to see if their exterior vents are free of frost, ice and snow.
Natural gas meters should also be kept free of snow and ice, including the meter’s regulator and shut-off valve. “
“Keeping snow and ice off and away from your natural gas equipment will help ensure it continues to operate when you need it most,” SaskEnergy said.
SaskEnergy also recommends that homeowners have their furnaces inspected every year.
