How school zone speeding fines are determined in Sask.

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is reminding drivers that speeding through school zones will come with a hefty fine.

In Saskatchewan, fines can reach as high as $798 for those caught going barrelling through a school zone at an unsafe speed.

In both Regina and Saskatoon, school zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week all year long. The speed limit is 30 km/h.

Even going just 5 km/h over the limit can net a substantial fine of $250.

The rates only escalate from there, according to a tweet sent by CTSS:

10 km/h over $270

15 km/h over $290

20 km/h over $310

25 km/h over $330

30 km/h over $350

35 km/h over $530

40 km/h over $570

45 km/h over $742

50 km/h over $798

CTSS said most drivers are caught going 55 or 60 km/h through school zones.

"Police tolerance for going anyone going over 30 km/h in a school zone is very limited. Drive accordingly," CTSS said on Twitter.