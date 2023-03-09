How school zone speeding fines are determined in Sask.
Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) is reminding drivers that speeding through school zones will come with a hefty fine.
In Saskatchewan, fines can reach as high as $798 for those caught going barrelling through a school zone at an unsafe speed.
In both Regina and Saskatoon, school zones are in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week all year long. The speed limit is 30 km/h.
Even going just 5 km/h over the limit can net a substantial fine of $250.
The rates only escalate from there, according to a tweet sent by CTSS:
- 10 km/h over $270
- 15 km/h over $290
- 20 km/h over $310
- 25 km/h over $330
- 30 km/h over $350
- 35 km/h over $530
- 40 km/h over $570
- 45 km/h over $742
- 50 km/h over $798
CTSS said most drivers are caught going 55 or 60 km/h through school zones.
"Police tolerance for going anyone going over 30 km/h in a school zone is very limited. Drive accordingly," CTSS said on Twitter.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Watch Loblaw president defend chicken prices, says certain products 'specialty' brands
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
'I was pretty surprised': Sask. man wins over $1M in VLTs
A Saskatchewan man won $1,131,009.97 by hitting the grand jackpot on a VLT in Saskatoon.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police to release details on $3M heroin seizure
Winnipeg police will be providing more details about a drug bust that saw the seizure of $3 million worth of heroin.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
-
Two youths arrested after vehicle stolen in Thompson: RCMP
RCMP in Thompson has arrested two female youths after they allegedly stole a truck and drove it dangerously around the community.
Calgary
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
-
Road safety initiative to take place on Deerfoot Trail
Emergency vehicles, including a number of tow trucks, will be participating in an event on Deerfoot Trail aimed at promoting traffic safety in memory of a man killed in 2017.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way as Calgary will get 'clipped' on Friday
A few more cool days ahead for Calgary with more snow expected Friday.
Edmonton
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid against relative of victim in Sunday homicide
The death of a man who was found dead in southwest Edmonton last weekend has been ruled a homicide.
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Nelly, Third Eye Blind, T.I., Ashanti coming to Edmonton for return of Soundtrack festival
Edmonton's Soundtrack Music Festival is returning this year with big names from the 90s and 2000s.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | School bus with primary students onboard crashes into van in Whitby
A school bus with primary students onboard collided with a van in Whitby on Thursday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
One man dead after shooting in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Vancouver
-
Residents of Vancouver SRO demand compensation over 5 months without elevator access
For five months, residents living at the Portland Hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside were without access to an elevator due to an outage that began last September. Now, they're demanding to be compensated over the inconvenience.
-
Did you give a North Vancouver Mountie a ride last week? The detachment would like to thank you
Mounties in North Vancouver say a member of the public who gave one of their officers a ride last week helped police catch a fraud suspect.
-
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022: report
Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and stubbornly high inflation with younger Canadians in particular relying on credit to make ends meet.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese fugitives living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police arrest suspect after string of arsons
Victoria police have arrested a suspect following a string of arsons in the city this week.
-
Nearly half of all items sent to Hartland Landfill last year could have been diverted: CRD
The Capital Regional District says nearly one out of every two objects sent to the Hartland Landfill in 2022 could have been diverted through existing programs.
-
B.C. still waiting on U.S. for permanent daylight time
Four years after British Columbians voiced overwhelming support for scrapping seasonal time changes, the path to permanent daylight time in B.C. remains littered with roadblocks.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford woman announced as winner of $31 million Lotto Max Draw
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened within a block of each other downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
Kitchener
-
Youth airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
-
What to do if you can't afford your mortgage
After eight consecutive hikes, interest rates are starting to impact the housing market with some homeowners at the brink of affordability.
-
Proposed gravel pit in Woolwich draws criticism from locals
Another local township has reached a settlement with a developer over a gravel pit proposal, and some residents aren't too happy about it.