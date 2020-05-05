REGINA -- Retailers and businesses are set to reopen in Saskatchewan in a couple of weeks. In addition to following strict guidelines set out by the province, many companies are also investing in signage and proper cleaning supplies.

Signage to promote physical distancing

Regina’s Western Litho Printers is designing customizable signage for businesses, so they can remind customers and employees to practice proper hygiene and physical distancing methods.

“We have lots of packages for social distancing: stickers, posters, everything else that you would need, arrows,” said Dale Schaeffer, owner of Western Litho Printers.

Western Litho Printers started the design process for these products about two weeks ago, after it saw its own business slow and was forced to let go of 15 staff members.

“We went through a few prototypes to try out, and made sure people didn’t slip on the floor stickers and we had the right material,” Schaeffer said.

Cleaning products and practices

Businesses looking to reopen will also have to implement stricter cleaning measures, according to Michelle Blackett, the general manager for Demand Janitorial Equipment & Repair.

“The very most important thing is hand soap, and obviously hand sanitizer,” said Blackett. “Also, disinfecting wipes, because you want to disinfect your touch points as many times as you can in a day.”

Demand Janitorial also carries a no-wipe disinfectant that cleans both hard and material surfaces.

“You can just spray on. You don’t have to wipe off. They are food-grade friendly. They make it really easy,” Blackett said.

Blackett said touch points should be cleaned as often as possible, in addition to sanitizing other areas — like bathrooms — that the public may access.

“You definitely need to clean your floors,” said Blackett. “But, it would be most important for you to take your work shoes off before you enter your home. Spray them with a disinfectant.”