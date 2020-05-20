MOOSE JAW -- The Moose Jaw Humane Society says the COVID-19 pandemic has helped a stray dog initially frightened to be anywhere near people overcome its fears and find a home.

According to a Facebook post, the dog was first spotted on the west edge of the city but bolted anytime anyone was spotted coming in sight.

“We continued to receive calls and every time, we went out to try our best to catch the dog,” the post explains.

Later, the dog was spotted at Moose Jaw Pallets where a feeding station and insulated kennel was set up to give her a safe place to rest. The post describes many people helping the dog throughout the winter, from the pallet business to the neighbouring acreages who took their table scraps out to feed her.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving the humane society short staffed. That’s when Ron and Beth, who live across the road from the pallet business, offered to feed the dog for them. The humane society accepted.

“With extra time on their hands they were able to spend a little more time around the dog,” the post reads. “The dog loved to follow Ron on his tractor and would travel back and forth from the pallet place to Ron's yard.”

It wasn’t long before the stray and Ron and Beth’s dog Winston started to bond and play as the stray dog’s trust grew.

“The pallet dog would sneak into Winston's yard at night and steal just one of Winston's toys to take to her house,” the post said. “When she bored of that toy, she would sneak back over with that toy and trade it for a new one.”

Ron started to leave treats for the dog on his back door step and she would come every night at the same time to get her treat and was very particular about the time.

“If Ron was late with her treat, she would back up and bark until he came out with it, and once he was back inside she would swoop in and grab it.”

The dog started to trust Ron and Beth after spending more time at their home. Eventually, she started to take treats from Ron’s hand as long as he stayed on his tractor.

With patience and some help from Winston, she eventually took bacon from Ron’s hand when he was sitting on the ground.

“Then it happened,” the post reads. “Ron reached out his hand and she let him pet her. From that moment on, her progress was so fast!”

Now, she’s Ron and Beth’s second dog thanks to a pandemic and some patience.

“We know you didn't start out on the adventure planning to add another dog to your family,” the post exclaims. “But we are so happy you opened your home and hearts to this sweet soul!”

The dog has also been given a name, Boo, “because she spent so long scared of everything and everyone.”