The Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan wants its members to know that it is supporting the provinces COVID-19 Preparedness Plan.

“With more than 400 community pharmacies across the Province, our members are an accessible, initial point of contact and support for community members,” Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan CEO Dawn Martin said in a release.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association is recommending patients:

• Keep common non-prescription medications for cold, fever and allergies on hand.

• People who require medication regularly should also ensure their prescriptions are up to date.

• Do not stockpile medications in large quantities, as it is unnecessary and could trigger drug shortages, particularly since pharmacists manage their medication inventories carefully to meet patients’ needs. Stockpiling may also put the health of family, friends, and your community at risk.

The association says pharmacists can provide fact-based public health education and guidance. A local pharmacist can also respond to specific inquiries, and help identify, report, and manage potential cases of COVID-19.