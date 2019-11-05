REGINA -- SaskPower, SaskEnergy and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency are reminding residents how to prevent carbon monoxide incidents as furnaces fire up across the province.

CO is a colourless, tasteless and odourless gas produced when natural gas, propane and kerosene don’t burn completely, SaskPower says. Homes can reach dangerous levels when there isn’t proper ventilation or an adequate air supply.

"Every home should have both a CO alarm and a smoke alarm," SPSA President Marlo Pritchard said in a news release. "The alarm from these devices will alert you and your loved ones, allowing you to escape the danger that's present in your home."

SaskPower says red blood cells can't get the oxygen they need when CO is inhaled. Continued exposure can lead to unconsciousness, convulsions, brain damage and death.

If a CO detector goes off in your home and someone is experiencing flu-like symptoms, everyone should leave the house and call 911.

If no one is experiencing symptoms, residents should shut off any gas appliances, open doors and windows to properly ventilate the building and call a qualified gas contractor to inspect appliances.