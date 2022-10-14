How to rent out your home or room during Grey Cup week

If you’re thinking about renting out your living space during Grey Cup week in Regina, the city has an approval process and some tips to follow.

With hotel rooms scarce during the week leading up to and on game day, many people travelling to the Queen City may be looking for alternative accommodations.

Since May 2021, the City of Regina requires property owners obtain a short-term accommodation licence, if they wish to temporarily set up their main or secondary residence as a rental.

The licence is required for people who are renting out their homes or a room in their home for less than 30 days, the city said in a release.

The short term accommodation license fee for a principal residence is $100 per year. A secondary property comes with a $300 annual fee.

The first step is completing an application form in full.

That includes providing your name, address, contact information, address of the short term accommodation, the building type, name and/or URL where the property will be advertised and proof of principal residence as well as names of all adults that reside in the principal residence.

A fire inspection is also required.

“The licence must also be displayed in the accommodation where it can be seen by renters. In addition, the licence number must appear on all advertising and marketing, including online platform ads like AirBnB or VRBO,” according to the city.

The city said applications take two or three days on average to process.

