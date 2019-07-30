

CTV Regina





With the Queen City Ex fast approaching, police have issued a number of reminders to help patrons stay safe on the midway.

The Regina Police Service, in partnership with the Board of the QCX say to ensure children are supervised at all times, report any suspicious activity to police or security, secure cash and valuables, lock vehicles and remove valuables from plain sight and park legally.

Additionally, those who drink are encouraged to plan a safe ride home.

RPS will have extra officers patrolling the QCX , and they will be visible throughout the venue.

To learn more about the Queen City Ex’s safety plan, click here.