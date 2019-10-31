REGINA -- Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers and trick-or-treaters to work together to keep the roads safe this Halloween.

SGI says pedestrians have the right of way at crosswalks. Drivers should also be careful around young children, especially in costumes that might be hard to see.

Residential neighbourhoods and school zones will likely be busier than normal on Thursday evening.

Drivers should also turn on their headlights and tail lights at dusk so pedestrians can see them more easily.

SGI recommends trick-or-treaters should visit houses on one side of the street at a time, since crossing can be dangerous. People should also look both ways before crossing the street, and avoid wearing masks and costumes that may block their vision.

Trick-or-treaters can also wear glow sticks, reflective clothing or carry a flashlight so drivers can see them more easily.

People are encouraged to stay on sidewalks and pathways, obey traffic signals and avoid distractions, like smartphones and headphones while walking.