How to use rapid antigen tests to ensure a safe holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, health officials are encouraging everyone to take advantage of the free rapid antigen self-test kits available across the province.

Epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine said self-tests are an important tool people can use to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

He said people should take a rapid antigen test before heading out to a holiday gathering or event outside of their home.

“We are ensuring that we are not carrying the virus, that we are not contagious and that we are not a vector that can pass the virus onto people that we are visiting,” he said.

Muhajarine said people should do the test a few hours prior to the gathering or event, not the day before.

“If it’s negative, then you can carry on,” he said.

If anyone tests positive from a rapid antigen test, they should immediately follow up with a PCR test at one of the testing sites in the province to confirm the results, Muhajarine said.

According to Muhajarine, rapid antigen tests are for people who are asymptomatic, who feel like they may have been exposed to the virus, or who have been declared a close contact. PCR tests are for people who are symptomatic.

For those having guests stay over for the holidays, especially from out of town, Muhajarine said it’s a good idea to get them to take a rapid antigen self-test, too.

“If it is negative you might want to follow up with a second negative test within 24 to 36 hours because a negative rapid antigen test can be a false negative,” Muhajarine said.

According to the epidemiologist, a false negative result is far more likely than a false positive. He says a positive result from a rapid antigen test is more than 99 per cent accurate. However, a negative result does not guarantee you are not sick with the virus.

Muhajrine said rapid antigen test results depend on the viral load in your body. If it’s been five to six days since a person was exposed to the virus, the self-test might not detect COVID-19.

“The timing of the antigen test is important in relation to exposure to the virus,” he said.

Symptoms of Omicron are different than other variants, according to Muhajarine.

He says people should be watching out for a runny nose, scratchy throat, headache, body aches and cough.

“If you experience those symptoms, do not do a rapid antigen test. Go directly and get a PCR test done,” he said.