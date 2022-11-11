How to watch Regina's Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Regina Royal Canadian Legion is hosting a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Friday.

The service is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Brandt Centre.

CTV News Regina will stream the service live. You can watch the Remembrance Day Ceremony using the video player above.

The doors open at 9 a.m. The program is scheduled to run from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

The service is free to attend and parking is available.

