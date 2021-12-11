Howe sends fur flying in Pats Teddy Bear Toss win

The Regina Pats picked up two points and scored big for charity on Friday night in a 5-2 win over the Prince Albert Raiders at the Brandt Centre.

Fans didn’t have to wait too long to throw their stuffed toys onto the ice following the Pats’ first goal of the night.

Tanner Howe took a cross ice feed from Cole Dubinsky, on the powerplay, and one timed it home from the face-off dot, just over six minutes into the contest. The goal was Howe’s ninth of the season.

“It was good to get it out of the way quick. To see the teddy bears fall down was a pretty cool moment,” Howe told the Pats media team following the win.

Following a lengthy delay while players and volunteers cleared the ice, the Pats continued to push the pace of play.

Layton Heist’s first of the season gave the team a two goal lead heading into the first intermission.

“The powerplay was really good. It got us off to a good start. I thought that we played really hard,” said head coach and general manager John Paddock.

The Raiders and Pats traded two goals apiece in the second period.

Zane Rowan and Logan Nijhoff scoring goals for the Pats, and Raiders’ Carson Latimer replied with a pair of goals.

Cole Carrier scored the third period’s lone goal, his tenth of the year, into the empty net sealing the deal for Regina.

“These games are huge right before Christmas. The points adds up. It’s a very big win,” Pats captain Logan Nijhoff said.

Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper made 25 saves in the victory.




























