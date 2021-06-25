REGINA -- Human remains discovered in “rural Saskatchewan” in December have been identified as Patrick Thauberger, who disappeared more than two decades ago, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Thauberger was last seen on Sept. 3, 1997. He was reported missing to police on Sept. 16, 1997.

The remains, found on Dec. 3, 2020, were confirmed as then-53-year-old Thauberger following further investigation and forensic examination.

RPS said this confirmation is a “major step forward” in the historic investigation.Thauberger's family has been notified of this development in the case.

Thauberger’s brother, 78-year-old Joseph Thauberger, was charged with first degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead human body in connection with the case.

He first appeared in court on these charges in November 2020. At an appearance in December, a judge reserved Joseph’s bail hearing for a later date.