Human remains discovered near Moose Jaw identified by RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.

Moose Jaw RCMP received a report of human remains located in a rural area on April 28, 2024. Officers released five photos of items discovered around the scene with the hopes of gathering information on the identity of the remains.

According to a release from the Sask. RCMP on Thursday, DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to a Saskatchewan man.

A ground search was conducted in the area by police which uncovered papers that were stuck together and unreadable, RCMP said. Members of the RCMP’s forensic identification services re-hydrated the papers, which yielded an identification of the man.

RCMP said the man’s death is not considered suspicious and there were no missing persons reports associated with him. His family has asked for privacy, so the RCMP will not be releasing his identity.

Officers said the remains may have been at the location for at least 10 years.

--With files from David Prisciak and Drew Postey