

CTV Regina





Police are investigating after human remains were found in an SUV on a rural property near Bangor, Sask.

Investigators were called to the property around 1 p.m. on Monday.

According to a news release, police believe the SUV was travelling on a remote gravel road when it went through a T-intersection and into a dense bush where it could not be seen from the road. Police say the SUV had significant damage.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to determine the identity and gender of the victim.

Police do not believe the death was suspicious in nature.

Bangor is about 184 kilometres northeast of Regina.