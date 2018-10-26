

CTV Regina





The RCMP has identified human remains found in vehicle crashed on a remote Saskatchewan road as Ruby Barnes, a missing Carlyle woman.

Barnes, 64, was last seen on June 18 around the 200 block of Main Street in Carlyle. She was driving a white 2013 Ford Escape.

The RCMP found the SUV on a rural property near Bangor on Monday.

Police believe the SUV was travelling on a remote gravel road when it went through a T-intersection and into a dense bush. It couldn’t be seen from the road and had significant damage, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy on the human remains found in the vehicle was performed on Friday. Barnes’ identity was confirmed using dental records, police say.

Her family has been notified. Police don’t believe her death is suspicious.

Bangor is about 184 kilometres northeast of Regina.