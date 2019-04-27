

CTV Regina





Brayden Camrud, who survived the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash last April, has committed to play hockey in Alaska next year.

He accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves earlier this week.

Camrud was injured in the crash that killed 16 people on April 6, 2018.

He returned to play for the Broncos for the 2018-19 season, scoring 27 goals and 28 assists in the regular season. He added four goals and eight assists in the Broncos’ playoff run.