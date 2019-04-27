Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor commits to University of Alaska Anchorage
Humboldt Broncos forward Brayden Camrud (26) battles in front of net during first period SJHL hockey action against the Nipawin Hawks in Humbolt, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. The rebuilt Humboldt Broncos hockey team are headed to the playoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:30PM CST
Brayden Camrud, who survived the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash last April, has committed to play hockey in Alaska next year.
He accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves earlier this week.
Camrud was injured in the crash that killed 16 people on April 6, 2018.
He returned to play for the Broncos for the 2018-19 season, scoring 27 goals and 28 assists in the regular season. He added four goals and eight assists in the Broncos’ playoff run.