REGINA -- The board of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team has suspended assistant coach Curtis Toneff after saying he faces charges from RCMP.

In a tweet from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League on Sunday, the Broncos said in a news release Toneff has been charged by the RCMP and is expected to appear in court.

The Bronocs didn’t say what Toneff has been charged with.

The team said Toneff will have no further association with the Broncos until further notice. It said the board and staff won’t comment further on the matter because the issue is before the courts.

CTV has contacted RCMP to confirm the charges