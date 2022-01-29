Hundreds descend upon Saskatchewan Legislature for ‘solidarity convoy,’ opposing vaccine mandate for truckers

As the weeklong ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ culminated on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, more than one thousand people showed their support from outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

People from across the province participated in the ‘Saskatchewan Solidarity Convoy,’ protesting the vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers, as well as COVID-19 restrictions in general.

Bo Allan Clinton, an ironworker in Alberta, says he is supporting the rally for his five-month-old son, who he believes should not be susceptible to any mandates.

“All these mandates are not working and it’s time for another plan to fight this,” Clinton said.

Clinton is fully vaccinated, but he says he understands what truckers are facing with the cross-border vaccine mandates.

“I would have lost my job if I didn’t get my vaccine and no one should ever have to cross that bridge,” he said.

Groups from across the province, including Saskatoon, Swift Current, Kelvington, Lloydminster, Yorkton and Weyburn made their way to Regina.

Cody Kelliher drove three hours from Langham, Sask. to show his support. He says he lost his job in the oilfield due to the pandemic.

“I’ve been on E.I. because of it,” Kelliher said.

“Enough is enough. I’m fed up and want to do something to change it.”

The federal policy, which came into effect Jan. 15, requires Canadian truck drivers to be vaccinated in order to avoid a 14-day quarantine when crossing the border back into Canada. Non-Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated will not be allowed into the country.

The United States also has cross-border vaccination mandates in place.

Premier Scott Moe voiced his support for the solidarity rally and trucking industry in a letter posted to social media on Saturday.

"My government supports your call to end the cross-border ban on unvaccinated truckers and it is why, in the not-too-distant future, our government will be ending our proof of negative test/proof of vaccination policy in Saskatchewan,” Moe said.

Some rally participants told CTV News that Moe’s stance was a step in the right direction, but others wanted to see more from the leader and wished he had shown up in person.

“It would be nice if he was out here, but if not I understand. It’s a personal choice and that’s what we’re fighting for,” Kelliher said.

According to police, a parade permit was issued for the event. Officers estimated about 500 vehicles travelled in the convoy from the Global Transportation Hub to the legislative building. Police say another 500 personal vehicles were on the grounds before the convoy arrived.

At times, police say officers had to stop the convoy to control the “overwhelming” traffic; however, they were not stopping vehicles from taking part.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said no tickets had been issued as a result of the convoy.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) issued a statement last Saturday, condemning the protests, before the ‘freedom convoy’ took off from British Columbia.

"The Canadian Trucking Alliance does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges," the statement read.

"CTA believes such actions -- especially those that interfere with public safety -- are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed."

According to the CTA, the “vast majority” of Canadian trucking industry members are vaccinated, adding the immunization rate among truck drivers mirrors that of the general public.

Alliance President Stephen Laskowski is asking for compliance among industry members given the fact that both Canada and the United States have cross-border vaccination rules in place.

"This regulation is not changing so, as an industry, we must adapt and comply with this mandate," Laskowski said in the statement.

"The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated."

CTV News reached out to the Saskatchewan Trucking Association for comment on the ‘solidarity convoy.’ A spokesperson deferred to the national alliance’s statement, saying they do not have a comment at this time.