Hundreds fill downtown Regina for 9th annual Women's March
Regina's downtown was abuzz on Sunday as people gathered from all walks of life, all sharing one thing in common: a passion for equality.
"I think it’s important for our youth to know that there's a voice out there that they have a voice and that they don't have to suffer in abuse or violence and that they can come out and make a difference and make a change,” said Patricia Crowe, a community volunteer at the event.
The 9th annual Regina Women's March hosted by the YWCA presented the opportunity for people to gather and discuss both the progress and the work that is yet to be done in terms of gender equality in Saskatchewan.
“Part of the reason why we call it a march is because we are continuing to fight for women's rights and an example of Saskatchewan still having double the national average of intimate partner violence is good example of something we still need to address,” volunteer Krystal Kolodziejak explained.
“Not only how its impacting women and their families today but also looking at the bigger root cause of it.”
Women have been marching for decades to advocate for various issues ranging from voting rights to bodily autonomy.
While progress has undoubtedly been made since women took to the streets advocating for the right to vote, there are still a variety of complex issues which disproportionately affect indigenous women in Canada.
"We have lot of conversations about things like pay gap and still how many women we see in politics who are running our government, who are heading companies, I think though that what a lot of people bring to this is also looking at the intersectionalities of that,” said YWCA CEO, Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen.
According to Statistics Canada, six in ten Indigenous women have experienced some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes.
Saskatchewan additionally has the highest rate of intimate partner violence in the country.
From an Indigenous perspective, we always look in terms of seven generations ahead. So we have a different way of traditional ways of doing and knowing,” Crowe said.
“For us, as grandmothers, as mothers, it’s really important and as life givers that we influence that next generation because we're paving the way just like our grandmothers paved the way for us.”
“So that we don't have to suffer, that we can come out and have a voice.”
