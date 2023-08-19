Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures

A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of people made their way to the park for the 21st annual “I Love Regina Day.”

“We’re happy to celebrate everything that’s wonderful about the city, most importantly being the people,” said Mayor Sandra Masters.

The day began with a free BBQ and face painting. Live performances by local entertainers also took place on the stage at Pat Fiacco Plaza.

Bits of First Nations and Métis culture were on display, something both groups hope increases in the future.

“There should be more things like this at the I Love Regina Day,” says Skyler Anderson, Indigenous Knowledge Keeper. “The Indigenous people here, we make up a big part of Regina.”

Although the day was meant to celebrate the best of what Regina has to offer, there were some who were vocal of the city’s major issues.

“What about the houselessness? What about the poverty? What about the lack of public transit?” asked Terri Sleeva, from Amnesty International Regina.

When asked what her favorite thing about Regina is, Mayor Master answered, the people.

“The people here are incredibly encouraging. They’re hard working, they’re community minded. They’re really lovely,” she said.