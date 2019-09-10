More than 200 people gathered in Victoria Park on Tuesday to slip on a pair of red high heels and make their way around the park’s perimeter for the third annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

The event raises awareness and funds for YWCA Regina’s programs and services which support women and children affected by violence.

“Saskatchewan has the highest rate of domestic violence,” said Melissa Coomber-Bendsten, CEO of YWCA Regina. “We have to bring awareness to it. I think it also means that for women and girls who experience it, it validates that your experiences are true, and that it’s not okay.”

People of all ages and genders walk around the park in a pair of heels, which symbolize just a small portion of the struggle that some women face. Some participants include Mayor Michael Fougere, Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme and Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson.

“We’re here to endure a little bit of pain to raise awareness about a big issue in our community,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said. “Our police service responds to, on average, 17 domestic conflict related calls for service per day. That’s a big problem.”

The goal for this year’s event was to raise $30,000 for YWCA programs to help women and children in Regina.