Hundreds of evacuees fleeing from fires in Northern Ontario have arrived in Regina, and even more are expected to be flown into Saskatchewan over the next few days.

Around 300 evacuees arrived in Regina on Thursday and another 300 are expected to land on Friday

The evacuees are from the Pikangikum First Nation and have been forced from their homes by wildfires in the area.

Saskatchewan along with the Red Cross said they are prepared to host up to 2,000 people from Northern Ontario.

“We've got a really strong co-ordination, the operation is going very well to this point but we are in the early days,” said Duane Mckay, the vice-president of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency. “We'll obviously keep in close contact with Ontario to see how long they need to be here, what kind of things we can do to make this as pleasant as possible and ultimately get them safely back to their communities at the end of this evacuation.”

There are 500 dorm rooms available at the University of Regina, as well as 150 hotel rooms.

Another 200 evacuees are expected to be flown into Saskatoon tomorrow.