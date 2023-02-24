Hundreds of Sask. drivers slapped with tickets for not wearing a seatbelt

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said 447 tickets were issued around the province for improper use of seatbelts and car seats as part of its latest traffic safety spotlight in January.

There were 380 tickets handed out to drivers for not wearing seatbelts, 47 passengers were also ticketed for not wearing a seatbelt and 20 tickets were handed out to drivers for having children in the vehicle who were not properly restrained in a booster or car seat, SGI said in a news release.

There were also 609 distracted driving tickets handed out, 4,109 for speeding and aggressive driving and 369 impaired driving offences including 214 that resulted in criminal charges.

SGI said the 447 seatbelt and car seat tickets added up to a total of $78,225.

The provincial insurer says 20 people died in 2021 while not wearing a seatbelt.