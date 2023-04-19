Hundreds of striking federal workers hit the picket lines in Regina

Striking federal workers hit the picket lines across Canada Wednesday with hundreds at two sites in Regina taking part in the strike.

Picket lines can be seen downtown at the Alvin Hamilton Building and at RCMP Headquarters on Dewdney Avenue.

Over 150,000 federal employees were expected to picket Wednesday at 250 locations across Canada as the union, Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), continues to look for a new deal that includes a pay raise of more than 13 percent over the next three years.

The current offer from Ottawa is a nine per cent raise.

Services such as passport processing, employment insurance and tax returns will be impacted because of the strike.

Negotiations began in June 2021 and an impasse was declared in May 2022. Mediated contract negotiations began at the beginning of this month to try and avoid a strike.

An update is expected later Wednesday by the treasury board president and other ministers.

Other picket lines in Saskatchewan on Wednesday are expected to be seen in Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Indian Head and Fort Qu’Appelle.

More details to come…

-- With files from The Canadian Press and Chandra Phillip.