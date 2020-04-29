REGINA -- More than 300 vehicles rallied at the Saskatchewan legislative building on Wednesday morning in support of locked out Co-op Refinery workers.

Members of Unifor Local 594, along with families and supporters, gathered at the Conexus Arts Centre before travelling to the legislature for 10 a.m.

The vehicles formed a loop, circling the legislative building and honking their horns. Everyone stayed in their vehicles during the rally.

Local union President Kevin Bittman said members are voting on the final offer from the Co-op Refinery on Wednesday. He expects that offer will be rejected.

Results of that vote are expected on Wednesday afternoon, Bittman said.

Unifor wants the province to legislate a settlement based on recommendations laid out by the provincial mediator, Vince Ready. The union says he recommended a fair settlement, which was rejected by the refinery.

The labour dispute has been going on for 146 days.