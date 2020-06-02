REGINA -- Hundreds gathered at the Saskatchewan Legislature Tuesday morning, to support the Black Lives matter movement, and in response to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The rally began at 11 a.m. Organizers had face masks, hand sanitizer and gloves to hand out, and were encouraging physical distancing.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Regina Police Service said it's joining others in “condemning those actions and calling for an end to racism.”

“We are all hurting right now,” RPS said in a statement on twitter said. “The Regina Police Service remains committed to leading our community towards a positive future.”

The protest comes as the War Memorial outside the Legislature was vandalized overnight. Premier Scott Moe denounced the vandalism over twitter.

“Peaceful protests are always welcome at our legislature,” the premier said in his tweet. “Vandalism is not acceptable.”

The police have asked anyone with information to come forward.