'Hungry, like a dog with a bone': Battlefords North Stars extend unprecedented point streak, now at 29 games

Jake Southgate vividly remembers watching the Battlefords North Stars, growing up on a farm just outside the community.

The graduate of the Battlefords Minor Hockey Program has spent three seasons with the hometown Stars, and prior to this latest offseason, was named captain by Head Coach and General Manager Brayden Klimosko.

“It’s something you dream of. When you grow up and you’re going to the rink, everyday you’re watching those guys ahead of you — you want to be one of those guys. Now, I’m there and we’re having success — it’s a dream come true,” Southgate said following a 9-6 win over the Yorkton Terriers Thursday.

That success Southgate is speaking of has now surpassed the teams, the leagues, and the entire Canadian Junior Hockey League’s expectations.

Through 29 games in the 2022-23 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season, the North Stars have yet to lose a game in regulation. The club has now won 10 straight games, last losing on Remembrance Day at the hands of the La Ronge Ice Wolves.

But that game went to a shootout, keeping that streak alive.

A lot of the credit from the team went straight to Klimosko, who has been the bench boss and decision maker for the club since 2019.

In that timespan, he’s won two SJHL Coach of the Year titles, been a finalist for the CJHL’s Coach of the Year twice, capping everything off with the 2019 Canalta Cup Championship.

Klimosko wasn’t able to speak to CTV News, as he is a part of the coaching staff for Canada West in the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ont., his first taste of international action.

North Stars Associate Coach, Gary Childerhose, stepped in for Klimosko, and had strong praise for the 35-year-old Humboldt product.

“He’s done a ton for this organization, he’s an unbelievable coach,” he said.

“We have great people in the organization … Good people with good work ethics usually get good results.”

Childerhose said the North Stars dominance is thanks to having a deep lineup, being relentless, strong team camaraderie, along with impacts from local players such as Southgate.

“Any time you can have four or five locals a year, it’s huge,” he said.

“A lot of family in town, always good when you have a good group around and the minor hockey system is what it is in town to be able to produce those types of players … it’s a great hockey community.”

Southgate said he sees no signs of the club slowing down. He too, has shown no signs of slowing down.

He sits third in the league in scoring with 44 points. He’s also third on his team with those 44 points, with teammates Kian Bell and Holden Doell occupying both top spots, respectively.

But its not just top end scoring that wins you hockey games. Klimosko’s unit has boasted a tough defensive core in his term with the team, and it all starts between the pipes.

Goaltending Coach Joel Gryzbowksi was in between the pipes back in 2019 when the club took down the Melfort Mustangs in five games, with the local product winning the Playoff MVP in the process.

Fast forward a few years, the team believes it has a 1A, 1B situation with goaltenders Josh Kotai and Justen Maric.

For Kotai, he called the 29 game streak “crazy.”

“I try not to think about it, you just try and play your game — it’s just incredible,” he said.

Kotai said he knew the team was special out of training camp, but the top team in the nation week in and week out is well on the way to extending this unprecedented streak by SJHL standards.

“I knew we were going to be good, just not how good — turns out, really good,” he said.

Another indirect member of this club, witnessing not only the streak but the dominance the North Stars have shown since 2019, is play by play announcer Martin Martinson.

“I say it all the time, I’m the luckiest guy in the SJHL because I get to follow these guys around, call (the games) and watch them every night,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter who they’re playing, they’re playing a full 60 minutes … even when they’re up by four, five, six goals, doesn’t matter — they’re just as hungry, like a dog with a bone.”

Looking to the future, the team said it wants to see this streak extend as far as it will go. The future of Southgate, however, is a bit more concrete.

Recently, he committed to a Divison 1 school in the NCAA, Lindenwood University. Looking back at his career, a huge thank you was again given to Klimosko.

He said Klimosko gave him the chance to take that next step.

“He believed in me. I played two years of Midget AA then only one year of AAA. Lots of guys don’t get that chance after that … we’ve had a great relationship,” said Southgate.