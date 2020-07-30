REGINA -- Regina restaurant Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner is facing extensive damage after a fire on Wednesday evening.

Regina fire crews were called to the scene of the fire at 9:45 p.m., after a 911 caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building in the 1200 block of 15 Ave.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, and Regina Fire and Protective Services said neighbouring buildings were not damaged.

Investigators said the restaurant suffered significant smoke and fire damage.

On it’s Facebook page, the diner shared that it will not be able to reopen for a while.

“I am shocked, sad, and overwhelmed but happy that nobody was injured. It’s safe to say that we won’t be reopening any time soon,” the post reads.

Investigators are on scene again Thursday morning.