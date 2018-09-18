

CTV Regina





Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has now been confirmed in 44 of the province’s 83 wildlife management zones.

This disease affects the central nervous system in deer, elk, moose and caribou, although so far it has not been detected in any Saskatchewan caribou, according to a government release.

To help prevent and monitor the spread of this fatal, infectious disease, the Ministry of Environment is asking hunters to submit heads of harvested animals for free disease testing.

A number of designated drop-off testing sites are located across the province throughout the hunting season.

Hunters can also help by properly disposing of any deer carcass waste and by not moving the carcass from the area where it was shot. This is particularly important in areas where CWD has been detected.

Any animal tested and found to be CWD-positive should not be eaten, said the release, although no human case has ever been identified.

For more information and a list of drop-off testing sites, visit the province’s website.