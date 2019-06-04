

CTV Regina





Two people who died in a collision near Weyburn on Saturday have been identified as Eric Calibaba and Dale Chessall.

A GoFundMe page has been started to support Charissa Calibaba, Eric’s wife, and Dale’s daughter.

According to the GoFundMe page, Charissa recently gave birth to a girl, Vanna. The funds raised will go toward helping the new mother in the following year.

“Charissa and Vanna can use any donation big or small to help get them through her maternity leave this next year,” the page reads.

RCMP, fire and EMS responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to police, two vehicles were heading east bound and another was heading west. There are not many details available about the collision, but one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames after the crash.