Huskies, Bisons join forces to grow women's game in Yorkton hockey camp

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies and the University of Manitoba Bisons put the rivalry aside over the weekend, instead banding together to grow the game of women’s hockey.

The two teams travelled to the Westland Insurance Arena in Yorkton for a weekend full of helping out the next generation.

Yorkton Minor Hockey hosted the Female Hockey Weekend, a first for the organization. With just around one month of organizing, the association brought in 78 local female players to get on the ice with the two clubs and hear from and speak with players during a Saturday supper, along with taking in two exhibition games between the Huskies and Bisons — all in Yorkton.

The Huskies took both of the weekend games — 5-3 and 3-1, respectively — but after the final buzzer, all players were on the “same team,” according to the U-Sports athletes running the camp.

“We're all on the same team when it comes to growing the game. I'm more than happy to work with the Huskies here,” said third year Bisons forward Brenna Nicol.

“It’s really nice, coming from a small town myself … it’s really good to see and I’m looking forward to hopefully doing it again next year.”

Jessica Patterson, a first year forward for the Huskies, shared Nichol’s take.

“It honestly feels amazing. I love coming out here and helping these kids — just seeing the smiles on their faces when we're out here playing with them,” she said.

“It doesn’t feel weird at all (working with the Bisons). It feels nice that we can come together.”

Shanley Allard is the Chair of the Female Hockey Weekend, but she was wearing a lot of hats over the weekend. Being a hockey mom herself, and a Huskie alumni, it was a special weekend.

“To see the amount of females playing in our area, the female game is definitely growing, so that's something that's been exciting,” said Allard.

“This has been a weekend for all female players in the area to come together and meet each other and start those friendships that are going to last a long time.”

Allard committed to working towards a second camp next year, with both the Bisons and the Huskies also committing to coming back.

She said the thought of watching these young athletes at the grassroots level, knowing they too could end up in U-Sports in their future, that it’s an exciting feeling.

“Even having events like this and telling girls, ‘bring your friends, bring anybody you know. If they want to play hockey, girls can play hockey too’ … This is the goal for a lot of those female hockey players in Canada,” Allard said.

“Playing college or university hockey for women is your goal you set for yourself. It’s really cool to have role models out here with the goals for (them) to see: this is where I can be.”

With the profits in 2022, Allard says she hopes to start a female hockey initiative fund for girls in the Parkland.

Allard wasn’t the only alumni in the building, either. Balcarres’ Amanda Dixon played five years for the Huskies, and had both of her daughters in the camp.

She said the girls had an absolute blast, and feel like they’re a part of the team.

“They feel like they’re friends (with the Huskies and Bisons) … Cheering them on and getting to see them, it was a very cool opportunity for them to see university hockey,” Dixon said.

“It’s really cool to see the club to continue on and come out to all of these little communities. Just to have that experience for all of our girls in this province.”