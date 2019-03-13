

Michelle Englot thought she was done with competitive curling for good last year. But she’s returning to mentor and skip Sara England’s rink.

“It was really difficult to sit back and watch, after playing at that top level,” Englot said. “Going cold turkey and not having anything competitive, it was tough for me after doing it for 30 years.”

Englot has one of the most successful curling careers of anyone in Saskatchewan’s history. England, a three-time provincial champion herself, is starting to build her own curling legacy.

“I didn’t want to just into any kind of team and just play to play,” England said. “I’m a competitor, it’s just kind of in me that I want to play to win.”

“I was flattered actually to be asked by a young team to come on and take on that role,” Englot said.

England says she’s looking forward to having Englot’s talent and experience added to her rink. But, there’s something even deeper Englot can provide.

England was just three years old when she lost her mother, Sandra Schmirler. Schmirler, an Olympic gold medalist, was one of the most decorated curlers of all time. Englot played against Schmirler in the 90s.

“I would love to play with my mom,” England said. “But since that’s not an option for me, the best you can think of is playing with Michelle. They played against each other for years and years and had a great competition against each other.

“I was really young when my mom passed away, so I know her through how people know her. So, getting to play alongside someone that knew her, it’s so cool. Because I can ask her questions about my mom and she can probably answer them.”

“I had the opportunity to play with my son, and I think she would have liked the opportunity to play with her daughter,” Englot said. “I think that she would definitely be happy that we have this chance now. I think it’s a win-win for both Sara and I.”

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Claire Hanna