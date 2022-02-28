'I can't do nothing': Sask. businesses sending proceeds to Ukraine relief

Members of Saskatchewan’s business community are donating proceeds from sales to Ukraine as Russia continues to invade the country.

Sticks & Doodles, a custom wood decor business run in Regina, decided to donate 10 per cent of all sales on its website until March 5 to Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

“When you’re watching this on TV and you’re reading about it, you can’t help but be impacted,” Kyle Moffatt, co-owner of Sticks & Doodles, said. “We started seeing other business owners on Facebook talking about donating profits, proceeds or products or various different things and [we] decided this is something we can do.”

Moffatt’s wife and the business' co-owner has Ukrainian heritage and their son dances at a Ukrainian dance studio in the city. Through those connections, they felt a close tie with what is going on in Ukraine.

“It may not be a huge thing but it’s something,” Moffatt said. “If it does anything, I hope it shows people here that this business community has their backs and we’re willing to do something for them.”

Kustom Kitties Canada, a company in Sedley that makes baby and toddler toys and educational furniture, is also donating to Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

For the month of March, 100 per cent of all direct sales and Kustom Kitties Canada’s portion of sales made at retailers will be donated.

The owner said a personal experience is what inspired him to make a contribution.

“My son was born just under one year ago and he was in the NICU. When I saw the video of babies from the NICU being taken down into the basement of a Ukrainian hospital I thought to myself ‘I can’t do nothing. I have to do something,’” Quinn Nikulak, owner of Kustom Kitties Canada, said. “Seeing the babies, they could have been my son. And they really could have been because my wife is Ukrainian.”

Nikulak said losing one month of sales likely won’t “make or break” the business, adding the loss of revenue is worth it to help families going through what his family experienced.

“I know how terrified I was when my son was in the NICU and there’s no amount of money anywhere that could ever, ever replace that,” he said. “If the sales are $1,000 or the sales are $10,000 it doesn’t matter. All that matters is helping those parents dealing with that fear because I’ve experienced it and I’ve lived it and I’d give anything for other people not to.”

Both businesses are sending their proceeds to Canada-Ukraine Foundation, which has raised more than $4 million from donations across the country so far according to a press release on Monday.

“The UCC-CUF Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has already deployed approximately $500,000 CAD to provide food packages, medicine and shelter,” the press release read.

In Saskatoon, a locally run Ukrainian bakery is also contributing to relief efforts. Nestor’s Bakery has been selling Ukraine flag donuts to raise money.

According to its Facebook page, it had raised more than $6,400 by Monday.

The Government of Saskatchewan has also announced it is donating $100,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. It is also delisting Russian products from Sask. Liquor and Gaming Authority stores and distribution centres.

The province is encouraging private retailers to do the same.