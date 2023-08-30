'I couldn’t believe it': Regina woman wins $250,000 on scratch ticket

A Regina woman is a quarter of a million dollars richer after winning $250,000 on a scratch ticket she bought at a local 7-Eleven.

Eileen Kessel won the large prize on a CROSSWORD DELUXE ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it! I won $20 right away and then just kept uncovering word after word,” Kessel said in a news release.

Kessel said she was happy with the $20 prize and never expected to be taking home a quarter of a million dollars.

She said she didn’t have any immediate plans but is hoping to reconnect with some friends in Alberta and B.C.

“I haven’t done a lot of travelling yet,” Kessel said. “I have a couple friends in Alberta and B.C. that I wouldn’t mind connecting with again, so maybe a couple trips out that way.”

Kessel bought the eventual winning ticket at the 7-Eleven store located at 2102 Pasqua St.