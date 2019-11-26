REGINA -- Indigenous women involved in a class action lawsuit against the federal government, the province and the Saskatchewan Health Authority marched in Regina to tell their stories of unauthorized sterilization.

One of the women, who we call Jane Doe for anonymity due to the lawsuit being before the courts, said she was sterilized against her will.

“What was done to me was wrong. Something sacred was taken away from me. I'm doing this to protect our future generations, our daughters our granddaughters, I demand immediate action,” said Doe.

The lawsuit was filed in 2017. That same year the Saskatoon Health Region did an external review and apologized for 16 Indigenous women who were sterilized at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

In December of 2018, another Indigenous mother said she was sterilized at the hospital in Moose Jaw.

"It should not have happened after filing suit and giving notice to those who need to be informed. We are hoping that nothing has happened since december 2018 but we don't know that, " said Helen Semaganis, a lawyer with the Smaganis Worme Lombard Lawfirm.

“All of them were in the throes of labour and it was put to them that they needed to have this sterilization which is an entirely elective procedure, it had no medical emergency behind it.”

In a statement to CTV News the government of Saskatchewan said "it takes concerns related to patient care very seriously. The Saskatchewan Health Authority initiated an investigation into the instance reporter in moose jaw. It remains open and it is now part of a class action suit.”

The SHA is also in the process of rewriting its policy measures, implementing cultural training for staff and it just graduated students from the Indigenous Birth Support Worker Education Program.

The SHA added there is still significant work ahead to address the impacts of colonization.

Heather Bear, the Vice Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, says she would like to see criminal charges laid against the healthcare professionals involved.

“Imagine if it was you, if I can just call on any mother or family what if that was your family and that birth right was taken,” said Bear.