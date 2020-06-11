REGINA -- Graduation ceremonies give students and their families a way to celebrate their accomplishments, but due to COVID-19 the class of 2020 is missing out on that experience.

Hayley Fayant was supposed to walk across the stage on June 4 to receive her Bachelor of Arts Degree with Great Distinction in Women and Gender Studies with a minor in Indigenous Studies. However, for the first time in the school’s history, it was forced to cancel their convocation due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“That's the first thing I was like, 'wow, it's going to get cancelled,’” said Fayant. “Sure enough, the news came -so I was prepared - but the day of, I was really bummed out. ‘I am supposed to be over there, not sitting here.’”

Fayant has a Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), a neuromuscular disease and has three children. She overcame many obstacles to obtain her degree and was looking forward to celebrating the achievement with her family.

“It was something that was always coming up and looking forward to,” said Fayant. “Having that opportunity to dress up and be with my parents and be with my children and have that proud accomplishment time. I didn’t get that chance.”

The University of Regina has about 2700 graduates for its spring convocation. They discussed multiple alternatives to a traditional convocation but it just was not feasible.

Paul Dederick director of communications at the U of R says that convocation is equally important to the university as it is to the grads.

“We share the disappointment and frustration of our students in being unable to have that moment where you walk across the stage and accept your parchment,” said Dederick. “Celebrating the hard work and effort that went in to, what really is not only an academic achievement, but a life accomplishment.”

“I’m not sure that everybody appreciates what a meaningful and emotional event convocation is for our faculty and administration, too. People look forward to that event more than anything in the university calendar because it’s an opportunity to celebrate what it is that we do.”

First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) expected 145 certificates and diplomas to be handed out this spring. They decided to move their convocation online.

“Graduation is a highpoint for all post-secondary students,” said Bonnie Rockthunder, the senior communications officer at FNUniv.

“A Virtual Convocation Celebration is scheduled for June 30, 2020. It is of utmost importance that we recognize and celebrate our students for their achievements and their perseverance through the challenges of this pandemic.”

Although Fayant is happy to be done with her studies, she says it does not feel the same. She would also like to see the university follow through with a ceremony at a later date.

“They should do something formal in the future whenever they know what precautions to take.”