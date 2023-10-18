'I didn't get to say goodbye': Man cremated too soon after Regina funeral home mix-up
Kara Pasap says her grieving process is in limbo after being stripped of the opportunity to say goodbye to her son one last time.
Her son, Clyde Lonethunder-Pasap, 24, died suddenly on Oct. 3.
As part of First Nations culture, Pasap arranged to escort her son’s body from Speers Funeral Chapel in Regina to their home community of White Bear First Nation on the day of his wake.
He was supposed to be cremated after the cultural ceremonies, Pasap said.
However, there was a mix-up at the funeral home, and Clyde’s body never made it to the service.
On her way to Speers the day of the wake, Pasap got a phone call from the funeral home.
“She said, ‘I have some terrible news to tell you,’” Pasap recalled.
Clyde had been cremated that morning.
“I just lost it. I started crying,” she said.
“I couldn’t understand how the hell that could have happened.”
Speers Funeral Chapel confirmed the mistake.
The error was a result of one employee not following the checks and balances in place when identifying a casket that needs to be transported to the crematorium, according to Speers vice president of operations Jeff Christiansen.
“The wrong body was transported to the crematorium. There was supposed to be a different person being cremated that morning and the casket that was taken was Mr. Lonethunder’s casket, not the other casket,” Christiansen said.
“The person failed to check the labelling on the casket.”
The day before his wake, Pasap went to view Clyde’s body at the funeral home. She kissed him goodbye and said she would see him again tomorrow.
In First Nations culture, it is important that the body is present for the service, Pasap said.
They planned a feast, among other cultural traditions, and intended to give Clyde moccasins and other essentials in what Pasap called a travel bag filled with “all the stuff he’ll need up there.”
“You’re spending time with your loved one, but you’re also getting them prepared to go on to the spirit world,” Pasap said.
Those plans had to be adjusted once they found out Clyde had been cremated.
“We had to get advice from other Elders on what to do in this situation because this doesn’t happen. This just does not happen,” she said.
“That’s what is upsetting me so much, because I always like to do things the way they are supposed to be done.”
Pasap and her family said it has been hard to grieve the loss of Clyde because they never got to formally say goodbye to his body.
“It still feels like he’s not gone. It still feels like he’s here,” said Karrah Lonethunder-Pasap, Clyde’s younger sister.
“He was my best friend and I didn’t get to see him. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”
Pasap said she plans to pursue legal action against Speers, and she hopes to see the funeral home’s procedures change so another family does not have to go through what hers did.
“They have to be in tune with our culture and our beliefs and how we do things,” she said.
Clyde Lonethunder-Pasap died on Oct. 3 at the age of 24. Source: Speers Funeral Chapel website)
Christiansen offered apologies to Pasap and her family as well as their community. He said Speers attended the funeral service the day after the wake and extended traditional gifts.
“We are deeply saddened by the error that was made by our team and we have significant remorse,” Christiansen said.
“We acknowledge that the result of our error was that they were unable to honour him in the right way according to their spiritual and cultural traditions and that has caused them great pain and anguish.”
Speers reported the mistake to the Funeral and Cremation Services Council of Saskatchewan.
Christiansen said they have reviewed all policies and procedures. Effective immediately, the funeral home now requires two staff members, instead of one, to check the casket prior to transporting it to the crematorium.
Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the employee responsible for the mistake, Christiansen said, and Speers will consider implementing further checks and balances.
“We don’t come to work in this building every day because this work isn’t meaningful to us. We come here because the depth of meaning in this work is what carries us forward each day and so the pain that is being felt in this building about what happened in this situation is immense,” he said.
Christiansen said Speers will continue to work to deepen their understanding of First Nations traditions and what they mean to the Indigenous families that they work with.
Speers will not be charging for its services in this case and has offered a degree of support to the family, but Christiansen did not provide further details on what that support looks like.
For now, Pasap said she plans to protest outside the funeral home every day this week as she seeks justice for her son.
