Layne Hull says it was determination that landed him a spot at the Canadian Football League’s Western Regional Combine.

“I don’t give up easily, I’m a very stubborn person,” Hull told CTV Yorkton.

Hull, 24, spent time playing university football with the Okanagan Sun and Regina Rams.

The linebacker was one of nine Saskatchewan players who took part in the event in Edmonton earlier this month.

“It was probably one of the happiest days of my life, just hearing my name that I’d been invited,” Hull said.

Hull grew up in Willowbrook, a community west of Yorkton.

Hull attended Yorkton Regional High School and was part of the football program, which he credits for much of his success on the field.

“(The program) means the world to me, it helped me to be the person I am today and going through it, it’s a team game, so you’re always interacting with other kids,” Hull said.

“It’s just really nice that a guy from our program that’s worked so hard and come so far and started where he started, he started as a little guy in our program,” said Roby Sharpe, head coach of the YRHS Raider Gridders. “To see him now have a shot at the pros, to say I’m proud is an understatement.”

After hearing his name called for the combine, Hull hopes to hear his name yet again at the CFL Draft on May 2.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Alessandra Carneiro