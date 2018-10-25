

CTV Regina





The Minister Responsible for the Global Transportation Hub says he knew nothing about a government-subsidized bus service to the site.

Now that Don Morgan does know, he expects the subsidy to end.

“I don’t think it’s right for the taxpayers to subsidize a bus service,” he said on Thursday afternoon.

The buses shuttle employees between the GTH and pickup points in Regina. It serves about 1,000 workers employed at warehouses at the site. The government has been subsidizing the service for nearly five years at an estimated cost of $500,000.

The Saskatchewan NDP questioned why the government would subsidize service to businesses when the Saskatchewan Transportation Company was shut down.

The government has a contract to provide service to the GTH, meaning it could be sued for cancelling buses without prior notice.