'I don't think there's going to be any trades': O'Day claims Riders have no trades ahead of deadline

The Canadian Football League (CFL) trade deadline on Wednesday, Oct. 5 is approaching fast. However, the Saskatchewan Roughriders claim to have no plans regarding roster moves at the moment.

“We’ve been in communication with other teams. I don’t think there’s going to be any trades happening for us,” said Jeremy O’Day, vice president of football operations and general manager of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The team does not feel any moves at this point in the season will help their chances of making playoffs going forward. Right now the Riders are still in the hunt for a spot in the post-season with a 6-9 record.

“This time of the year you want to be in a different position right?" O'Day said.

"You want to be fighting for a home playoff game that’s something we’ve done in the past so obviously it’s disappointing we’re in the position we’re in."

Despite the current situation for the green and white, head coach Craig Dickenson is in agreement with O’Day.

“We don’t do a lot of trades and we feel like we got a good group in that locker room,” said Dickenson.

It is not just Dickenson that does not see the need for any trade action ahead of Wednesday, his team also feels strongly about their current locker room.

“I’ve always felt like we’ve had all the pieces to the puzzle. Which I do still feel like that you know? We can get the job done with what we have,” said defensive lineman, Charleston Hughes.

“If we get a trade that would be all good but the team we got right now, I feel like we can go in right now and get this win in,” said Kyran Moore.

There has been a buzz around Ridernation on the potential of Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell coming to Saskatchewan after the starter has now moved to the team’s backup. However O’Day shut down those rumours on Tuesday.

“We haven’t had any conversations with Calgary for Bo Levi and to be honest if we did, I wouldn’t be addressing it to the media,” said O’Day.