'I feel at peace': Terminally ill Regina woman finds home for beloved trio of dogs
Over two months ago, Susan Dickens reached out for help to find a home for her three senior dogs after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.
Following her public plea – the offers to take in the trio flooded in – giving Dicken’s the “pick of the litter” for her dogs' new home.
“It was majorly overwhelming. I couldn’t believe all the outpouring of love and animal lovers galore. It was so incredible,” Dickens told CTV News.
After taking her time to meet some candidates and bringing the dogs for a visit, Dickens found the perfect home, three hours outside of Regina.
“They’re going to an amazing place,” she said. “It’s a farm with goats and cows and sheep. It was just amazing and the people are so welcoming, down to earth, really nice.”
While it is undetermined how much time Dickens has left, she said the process has helped lift a massive weight off her shoulders.
“When things aren’t so great for me, they’re gonna come down and pick up the dogs. But I’m doing good so it could be a while, we’ll see,” she said.
For now, Sue plans to spend however much time she has left enjoying the company of her beloved trio Olive, Buddah and Cisco.
“I have total peace of mind. I know they’re going somewhere lovely where they’ll be loved and I just don’t have any worries,” she said.
