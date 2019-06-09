

CTV Regina





Twenty-three year old Isaac Harker just earned himself a job with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Been the dream since I was really little so it means everything to have the opportunity to play football,” Harker said. "Are you going to make less money playing football? Probably, but this is the dream job.”

Harker recently completed a master’s degree in mineral and energy economics, but decided to put all this eggs in the football basket.

Harker dazzled in the second pre-season game, leading two touchdown drives.

"He's been good all camp, we kind of kept looking for a little chink in his armour,” Riders coach Craig Dickenson said. “But he got steadily better each and every day.”

While playing NCAA Division two at the Colorado School of Mines, Harker led the league in touchdown passes, and threw 300 yards in nine of 12 games.

“I know a lot of the guys who bounced around, Garcia and Flutie and those different guys who made the leap to the NFL but man I'm so happy to be a Saskatchewan Roughrider, that's all I'm thinking about right now,” Harker said. “I had to research the watermelon emoji and stuff like that but also just asking around everybody knows about it, and they have such a rich history here.”

Harker’s opportunities will be limited. He shadowed Zach Collaros for most of practice and will be third on the depth chart. He says for now, he’s soaking up the moment.

“I feel like I'm in the best organization in the world so I'm just going to focus on making the team better in any way that I can,”