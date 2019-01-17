

CTV Regina





An RCMP officer at Depot Division helped a 100-year-old woman’s birthday wish come true.

Cpl. Daryl Chernoff took Elsie Shepherd out for a dance on Monday.

Staff at Elmview Extended Care, where Shepherd lives, said she wanted to dance with a man in uniform for her birthday and Chernoff was able to make that wish a reality.

“I had a feeling of pride,” Chernoff said. “It was a lot of fun to help make somebody else’s day go a lot better, make it a little bit more special for them.

“It was the most enjoyable part of my week that day.”

In total, four RCMP officers went to Chernoff’s party, bringing some extra joy to the event.

“Her smile kind of lights up a room to begin with, and she was smiling as soon as we walked in right to the end,” Chernoff said.