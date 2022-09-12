'I'll bet on the Riders any day': Regina, Winnipeg mayors wager on prairie football rivalry
Every Labour Day, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle on the field in Regina and follow it up with the 'Banjo Bowl' in Winnipeg a week later.
This year, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman reached out to Regina Mayor Sandra Masters to place some friendly wagers on the games, with the loser having to fulfill an unfortunate task.
“I would bet on the Riders any day,” said Masters. “That’s what we do here, we believe. It’s such a privilege to have some fun and fuel the rivalry at the city level.”
“There is already a healthy rivalry between the Blue Bombers and Roughriders,” said Bowman, “Adding the mayors to the mix helps bring more attention to the games and the outstanding fans of both teams.”
However for Masters, Saskatchewan was unable to win the 58th Labour Day Classic, with the Bombers winning by just two points. The wager for that game was a pie to the face.
This past weekend at the Banjo Bowl, Winnipeg stomped on the Riders. This time, the loser having to read a video admission.
“I admit the Bombers are the best team with the loudest, most loyal fans,” Masters read. “I love the colour blue. I admit I am secretly a Bombers fan now and forever. Excuse me while I go play a banjo.”
The two prairie city mayors hosted each other for the respective home games. Mayor Bowman made the trip to Regina for Labour Day and Mayor Masters headed to Winnipeg the following week.
“It was wonderful to visit beautiful Regina with mayor Masters as the host for the Labour Day Classic,” said Bowman. “It was an honour to host this weekend in Winnipeg. Back-to-back victories for the Blue Bombers was sweet, especially given the public attention to the friendly wagers.”
Masters said she had never been to a Banjo Bowl but noted the fans in Winnipeg were gracious hosts and every bit as passionate as Rider fans, which is what makes the Riders-Bombers rivalry the best in the Canadian Football League.
“They told me they love-hated my jacket but they believed they were going to win and there was a little ribbing,” she said.
“[Mayor Masters] proved to be a great sport and a class act as a result of back-to-back losses,” Bowman said.
The Riders and Bombers will face one more time in the CFL regular season on Sept. 30. However, the mayors have yet to set a wager for the outcome of that game.
