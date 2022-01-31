"I’ll never take a day for granted I get to wear green": Riders ink Lauther to extension
Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate the win over the Edmonton Eskimos during CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed Canadian kicker Brett Lauther to a two-year contract extension.
The St. Mary’s University product has spent the past three seasons with the Riders and was named the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams player in 2021.
“I am super fortunate to be in the position I’m in,” said Lauther. “I’ll never take a day for granted I get to wear green.”
